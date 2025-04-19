EU's Cautious Reaction to Putin's Easter Ceasefire Proposal

The European Union's reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin's unilateral 30-hour Easter ceasefire declaration was marked by caution. While Moscow proposed a temporary halt to hostilities, the EU emphasized that Russia could cease the war in Ukraine at any time if it truly desired.

Anitta Hipper, lead spokesperson for foreign affairs at the European Commission, highlighted Russia's history as an aggressor and stated that the EU needs to see tangible cessation of aggression for any lasting ceasefire to be credible. The spokesperson's remarks underscored the importance of demonstrating clear and substantial measures towards peace.

Hipper also noted that Ukraine has already agreed to an unconditional ceasefire over a month ago. Despite this, Russia's actions remain a point of contention. The EU continues to affirm its support for Ukraine in pursuit of a long-lasting, fair, and comprehensive peace settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)