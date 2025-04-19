Left Menu

EU's Cautious Reaction to Putin's Easter Ceasefire Proposal

The European Union expressed caution towards Russian President Vladimir Putin's 30-hour Easter ceasefire declaration in Ukraine. The EU indicated that Russia could end the war immediately if it desired. The EU stressed the need for concrete actions from Russia and reiterated its support for Ukraine's quest for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:47 IST
EU's Cautious Reaction to Putin's Easter Ceasefire Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin's unilateral 30-hour Easter ceasefire declaration was marked by caution. While Moscow proposed a temporary halt to hostilities, the EU emphasized that Russia could cease the war in Ukraine at any time if it truly desired.

Anitta Hipper, lead spokesperson for foreign affairs at the European Commission, highlighted Russia's history as an aggressor and stated that the EU needs to see tangible cessation of aggression for any lasting ceasefire to be credible. The spokesperson's remarks underscored the importance of demonstrating clear and substantial measures towards peace.

Hipper also noted that Ukraine has already agreed to an unconditional ceasefire over a month ago. Despite this, Russia's actions remain a point of contention. The EU continues to affirm its support for Ukraine in pursuit of a long-lasting, fair, and comprehensive peace settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025