Union Minister Chirag Paswan Defends Kangana Ranaut Amid BJP Controversy

Union Minister Chirag Paswan defended BJP MP Kangana Ranaut amid backlash for her controversial remarks on farm laws. Paswan emphasized the importance of aligning with party views over personal opinions, noting that Ranaut's political inexperience requires time for adaptation. He also praised the implementation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's nameplate model across states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:24 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has come forward to support BJP Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding her recent statements on farm laws. Speaking on Thursday, Paswan emphasized that party members should prioritize the party's ideology over personal opinions.

Paswan, a former actor who debuted alongside Ranaut in the Hindi film 'Miley Naa Miley Hum,' acknowledged that Ranaut's political inexperience means she will need more time to grasp political dynamics. Ranaut faced criticism within her party following her call to reinstate farm laws repealed in 2021. She later retracted her statement and expressed regret as the BJP sought to contain the issue during the Haryana Assembly polls campaign.

Paswan reiterated that personal opinions should take a backseat to the party's stance and welcomed the adoption of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's nameplate model for food shops in Himachal Pradesh. This, according to Paswan, aligns with the goals of quality, cleanliness, and public trust.

