Nitish Kumar Reaffirms Trust in Ashok Choudhary with National Secretary Appointment

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has bolstered his political strategy by appointing Ashok Choudhary as a national general secretary of Janata Dal (United).
The announcement came through a statement issued by JD(U) national general secretary Afaq Ahmed Khan, confirming that the appointment is effective immediately. Choudhary, expressing his gratitude, emphasized his commitment to the party despite detractors.
Choudhary, who is also the Rural Works Minister, joined JD(U) in 2018. He recently clarified that a controversial social media post was personal and not political, reiterating his respect for Nitish Kumar, whom he considers a father figure.
