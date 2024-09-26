Left Menu

Political Turmoil Over Rani Lakshmibai's Statue Relocation

The AAP and BJP are clashing over the relocation of Rani Lakshmibai’s statue in Delhi. The BJP accused AAP of politicizing the issue. The statue's relocation was part of a project proposed by the PWD and MCD under the AAP government. This decision led to a court reprimand and public controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh political clash, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are at loggerheads over the relocation of Rani Lakshmibai's statue in Delhi. The BJP has accused the AAP of politicizing the issue, stating that the project was proposed by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), both under the AAP government.

During a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was conspiring to remove the statue from outside the RSS office in Jhandewalan. However, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva countered, saying the statue's relocation was part of a flyover project enhancement approved in 2016-2017, which included widening Rani Jhansi Road.

The controversy escalated when an organization opposing the statue's relocation approached the Delhi High Court, resulting in a reprimand. BJP officials claim that AAP is pandering to specific community sentiments for votes ahead of the assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

