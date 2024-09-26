Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Hospitalised Amid Health Concerns

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal was hospitalised on Thursday after feeling unwell while attending an event in Pune. He was there for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's function, which was later called off.

The state minister for food and civil supplies experienced symptoms of fever and a throat infection, prompting his immediate return to Mumbai, where he was admitted to Bombay Hospital.

An official statement confirmed that Bhujbal's health is stable and advised the public not to believe in rumours. PM Modi's visit was cancelled because of heavy downpours in the past 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)