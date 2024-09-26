Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hits Back at PM Modi Over Infighting Claims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleging that the Congress party is riddled with infighting. Siddaramaiah questioned if Modi misread media reports, asserting that internal strife is more rampant within the BJP.

Siddaramaiah emphasized that the Congress has always completed its full term whenever it came to power, contrasting this with the BJP's history. He requested Modi to clarify and correct what he termed a misunderstanding about Congress.

Highlighting the intense infighting within the BJP, Siddaramaiah referenced recent accusations among party leaders and recalled former Chief Minister Yediyurappa's imprisonment, attributing it to internal BJP conflicts. He reaffirmed Congress's unity and stable governance record in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)