Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge in Kerala Amidst Anvar-Vijayan Feud

Senior CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty criticized MLA P V Anvar for his accusations against Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Sivankutty alleged an agenda behind Anvar's attacks and defended the CPI(M)'s legacy and mass support. Anvar, challenging the CM, accused Vijayan of mishandling gold smuggling cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:01 IST
Political Tensions Surge in Kerala Amidst Anvar-Vijayan Feud
Sivankutty
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI(M) leader and General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday lambasted independent MLA P V Anvar for his attacks on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, suggesting an ulterior motive behind his accusations.

Sivankutty responded sharply to Anvar's claim that Vijayan misled the public and should relinquish control of the Home department. He reminded the Nilambur MLA of his victory with Left supporters' backing, asserting that Anvar's current position betrays his own electorate.

Drawing an analogy, Sivankutty said, 'If a lizard believes it is holding up the ceiling, there's no way to correct it; the truth remains universal, even if the lizard doesn't realize it.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024