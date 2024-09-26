Political Tensions Surge in Kerala Amidst Anvar-Vijayan Feud
Senior CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty criticized MLA P V Anvar for his accusations against Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Sivankutty alleged an agenda behind Anvar's attacks and defended the CPI(M)'s legacy and mass support. Anvar, challenging the CM, accused Vijayan of mishandling gold smuggling cases.
Senior CPI(M) leader and General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday lambasted independent MLA P V Anvar for his attacks on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, suggesting an ulterior motive behind his accusations.
Sivankutty responded sharply to Anvar's claim that Vijayan misled the public and should relinquish control of the Home department. He reminded the Nilambur MLA of his victory with Left supporters' backing, asserting that Anvar's current position betrays his own electorate.
Drawing an analogy, Sivankutty said, 'If a lizard believes it is holding up the ceiling, there's no way to correct it; the truth remains universal, even if the lizard doesn't realize it.'
