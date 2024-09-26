Amit Shah Urges Militants to Disarm and Engage in Dialogue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday called on militants in Jammu and Kashmir to lay down their arms and engage in talks with the government, while ruling out any dialogue or cross-border trade with Pakistan. Shah made these remarks ahead of the final phase of polling in the region.

Addressing multiple rallies, Shah launched an attack on Congress, NC, and PDP, accusing them of protecting terrorism over the years. He alleged that the National Conference-Congress alliance would implement Pakistan's agenda if elected, and promised a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir under BJP rule.

Shah also highlighted that terrorism has been significantly reduced under the BJP regime following the abrogation of Article 370. He urged militants to surrender and engage in talks or face neutralization by security forces. He also criticized opposition parties for their stance on Article 370 and terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)