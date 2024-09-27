Biden Announces $8 Billion Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Criticism

U.S. President Joe Biden declared more than $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine on Thursday, using the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to underscore a significant commitment. The assistance package includes the first delivery of a precision-guided glide bomb, known as the Joint Standoff Weapon, which has a range of up to 81 miles (130 km), enhancing Ukraine's ability to strike Russian forces from safer distances. Biden noted that Washington will not grant Kyiv permission to use U.S. missiles to strike deeper into Russia.

Speaking to reporters before a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, Biden emphasized U.S. support for Ukraine both now and in the future. He directed the Pentagon to allocate all remaining security funds by the end of his term in January. Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for the U.S. support and highlighted the importance of securing Ukraine's future in the European Union and NATO—goals that have so far received limited support from allies.

The bulk of the new aid, approximately $5.5 billion, is to be allocated before the U.S. fiscal year ends on Monday. An additional $2.4 billion will come from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which will supply Ukraine with critical defense systems and munitions. Despite bipartisan support for Ukraine's defense, some Republican leaders, including Donald Trump, have criticized the aid, calling for a more cautious approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)