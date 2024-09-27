Left Menu

Japan's Leadership Contest: A Historic Run-Off for Premiership

The leadership race in Japan's ruling party to replace outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has narrowed down to Sanae Takaichi and Shigeru Ishiba. This run-off could lead to Japan's first female premier or a veteran leader's fifth bid. The winner will face challenges such as domestic economic issues and regional security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 11:14 IST
The contest to determine the next prime minister in Japan's ruling party has entered a run-off stage, pitting Sanae Takaichi against veteran politician Shigeru Ishiba. The race follows the recent announcement by current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to step down due to a series of scandals that have impacted the party's reputation.

With nine candidates initially in the running, Takaichi and Ishiba advanced as front-runners. Whoever wins will inherit a host of issues including rising living costs and a complex security climate in East Asia driven by Chinese assertiveness and North Korean provocations.

The election's significance is further highlighted by Takaichi's potential to become Japan's first female prime minister. Her stance on economic policies and the controversial Yasukuni shrine could also influence regional relationships and financial markets. Meanwhile, Ishiba, known for his commitment to social reforms, aims for a more inclusive Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

