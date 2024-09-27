Left Menu

Punjab BJP Denies Sunil Jakhar's Resignation as State Leader

Punjab BJP officials have dismissed reports that Sunil Jakhar resigned from his position as the party's state chief. Jakhar's close aide and other party members termed the speculation as 'baseless'. Jakhar, a former Congressman, joined BJP in May 2022 and was appointed Punjab BJP chief in July 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 11:40 IST
Punjab BJP officials firmly denied on Friday rumors of Sunil Jakhar's resignation as the party's state chief. General Secretary Anil Sarin called the speculation 'totally baseless and false'.

Amidst the swirling rumors, Jakhar's close aide, Sanjeev Trikha, also confirmed that there was no truth to the claims. Jakhar, aged 70, was not available for comment.

Jakhar, who served as MLA and Lok Sabha MP for Congress before switching allegiance to BJP, was appointed as the Punjab BJP chief in July 2023. He succeeded Ashwani Sharma, and joined the party in May 2022 shortly after Congress's electoral defeat in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

