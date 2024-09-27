Shigeru Ishiba Wins LDP Leadership Race, Set to Become Japan's Prime Minister

Former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba won the race to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Friday, positioning himself to replace the incumbent prime minister, Fumio Kishida.

With the LDP's dominance in parliament's powerful lower chamber, Ishiba's victory virtually assures his appointment as Japan's next national leader.

Security expert Ishiba triumphed over Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi in a run-off vote, following a first-round vote where none of the nine candidates secured a majority.

