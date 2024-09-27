Shigeru Ishiba Wins LDP Leadership Race, Set to Become Japan's Prime Minister
Shigeru Ishiba has emerged victorious in the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election, positioning him to succeed Fumio Kishida as Japan's prime minister. Ishiba defeated Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi after a run-off, securing his leadership in the influential political party that dominates Japan's lower parliamentary chamber.
Former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba won the race to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Friday, positioning himself to replace the incumbent prime minister, Fumio Kishida.
With the LDP's dominance in parliament's powerful lower chamber, Ishiba's victory virtually assures his appointment as Japan's next national leader.
Security expert Ishiba triumphed over Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi in a run-off vote, following a first-round vote where none of the nine candidates secured a majority.
