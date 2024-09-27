Left Menu

Shigeru Ishiba Wins LDP Leadership Race, Set to Become Japan's Prime Minister

Shigeru Ishiba has emerged victorious in the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election, positioning him to succeed Fumio Kishida as Japan's prime minister. Ishiba defeated Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi after a run-off, securing his leadership in the influential political party that dominates Japan's lower parliamentary chamber.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 11:57 IST
Shigeru Ishiba Wins LDP Leadership Race, Set to Become Japan's Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Japan

Former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba won the race to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Friday, positioning himself to replace the incumbent prime minister, Fumio Kishida.

With the LDP's dominance in parliament's powerful lower chamber, Ishiba's victory virtually assures his appointment as Japan's next national leader.

Security expert Ishiba triumphed over Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi in a run-off vote, following a first-round vote where none of the nine candidates secured a majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024