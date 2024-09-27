Left Menu

Contentious Election Date Sparks Controversy in Delhi's Municipal Corporation

The Aam Aadmi Party has deemed the scheduled election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's standing committee member for Friday unconstitutional. They assert the election will take place on October 5 as originally announced. Mayor Shelly Oberoi postponed the election after disruptions, but Lt Governor VK Saxena overturned this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:28 IST
Contentious Election Date Sparks Controversy in Delhi's Municipal Corporation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared that holding the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee election on Friday, as scheduled, is 'unconstitutional and illegal.' The party insists that the election will only take place on October 5 as initially planned.

The election was postponed to October 5 by Mayor Shelly Oberoi after disturbances over the frisking of councillors on Thursday. However, Lt Governor VK Saxena later reversed this postponement, instructing MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to conduct the election on Friday at 1 pm.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi accused the BJP and the municipal commissioner of subverting democracy and constitutional protocols in a press conference held on Friday. They allege that the commissioner's order, which appoints an additional commissioner as presiding officer for the election, is against the rules. According to Sisodia, such an order should only come from the mayor, deputy mayor, or senior councilor, echoing the concerns about legality and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024