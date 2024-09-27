Left Menu

Former BJP MLA Neelam Karwaria Passes Away at 55

Neelam Karwaria, former BJP MLA from Meja in Uttar Pradesh, has died at 55. She was hospitalized in Hyderabad for a liver transplant but her condition worsened, leading to her death. She is survived by her family. Condolences have poured in from various political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Neelam Karwaria, a former BJP MLA from the Meja constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, has passed away at the age of 55. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad for a liver transplant. Her condition deteriorated on Thursday night, resulting in her demise.

Karwaria, who was elected to the Meja seat on a BJP ticket in 2017, is survived by her husband, Udaybhan Karwaria, and their three children: daughters Samriddhi and Sakshi, and son Saksham.

Various political figures expressed their condolences, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who prayed for her soul, and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who remembered her as a soft-spoken and popular leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

