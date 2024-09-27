Left Menu

Congress President Kharge Supports Karnataka's Withdrawal of CBI Consent

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge supports Karnataka's move to withdraw CBI's general consent, criticizing the investigative agency for being biased. Kharge referenced past instances, including the Veerappan and Telgi cases, illustrating the state's power to manage investigative referrals.

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed his support for the Karnataka government's decision to withdraw the general consent granted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in the state, asserting that it is within the state's power to do so.

Kharge accused the CBI of being 'biased and prejudiced' in its probes, which led the government to revoke the general consent. He pointed out that similar actions had been taken in the past, citing the tenure of previous Chief Minister Devraj Urs as an example.

Recalling his tenure as Karnataka's Home Minister, Kharge mentioned cases involving notorious figures like sandalwood smuggler Veerappan and stamp paper vendor Abdul Karim Telgi, stating that even significant cases were sometimes not adopted by the CBI, reinforcing the state's authority over such decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

