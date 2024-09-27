Japan's New Prime Minister Vows to Combat Deflation
Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's incoming prime minister, has emphasized the importance of steering the nation's economy out of deflation. He made this statement during a news conference following his victory in the ruling party’s leadership race, which effectively positions him as the next prime minister.
