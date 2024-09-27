Left Menu

Japan's New Prime Minister Vows to Combat Deflation

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's incoming prime minister, has emphasized the importance of steering the nation's economy out of deflation. He made this statement during a news conference following his victory in the ruling party’s leadership race, which effectively positions him as the next prime minister.

Updated: 27-09-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:47 IST
Shigeru Ishiba Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's incoming prime minister, emphasized on Friday the critical need to guide the country's economy out of the grips of deflation.

In a news conference held after securing victory in the ruling party’s leadership race, Ishiba underscored this priority, which aligns with the party's economic agenda.

With the party's dominance in parliament, Ishiba's new role as prime minister appears set, bringing fresh focus on revitalizing Japan's economic landscape.

