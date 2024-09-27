Japan's New Prime Minister Vows to Combat Deflation

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's incoming prime minister, emphasized on Friday the critical need to guide the country's economy out of the grips of deflation.

In a news conference held after securing victory in the ruling party’s leadership race, Ishiba underscored this priority, which aligns with the party's economic agenda.

With the party's dominance in parliament, Ishiba's new role as prime minister appears set, bringing fresh focus on revitalizing Japan's economic landscape.

