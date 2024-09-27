Left Menu

Netanyahu Defends Israel's Actions at UN Amid Escalating Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed world leaders at the United Nations, emphasizing Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah and Hamas. He criticized international leaders for appeasement of Iran and rejected calls for a ceasefire, vowing to achieve 'total victory' in ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:28 IST
Netanyahu Defends Israel's Actions at UN Amid Escalating Conflict
Leadership

Addressing escalating conflicts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told world leaders at the United Nations on Friday that Israel will "continue degrading Hezbollah'' until it achieves its goals along the Lebanon border, dimming hopes for an internationally backed cease-fire.

Netanyahu declared Israel's right to remove threats and return citizens home safely, likening the situation to hypothetical terrorist attacks on American cities. Emphasizing his nation's response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas, he sought to clarify Israel's stance in light of what he termed as misrepresentations by other leaders.

Netanyahu criticized Iran's influence, calling for an end to global appeasement towards it. He justified Israel's military operations, citing the need for self-defense and warning that the ongoing war could only end if Hamas surrendered, pledging to continue fighting until total victory is achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024