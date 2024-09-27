Netanyahu Defends Israel's Actions at UN Amid Escalating Conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed world leaders at the United Nations, emphasizing Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah and Hamas. He criticized international leaders for appeasement of Iran and rejected calls for a ceasefire, vowing to achieve 'total victory' in ongoing conflicts.
Addressing escalating conflicts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told world leaders at the United Nations on Friday that Israel will "continue degrading Hezbollah'' until it achieves its goals along the Lebanon border, dimming hopes for an internationally backed cease-fire.
Netanyahu declared Israel's right to remove threats and return citizens home safely, likening the situation to hypothetical terrorist attacks on American cities. Emphasizing his nation's response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas, he sought to clarify Israel's stance in light of what he termed as misrepresentations by other leaders.
Netanyahu criticized Iran's influence, calling for an end to global appeasement towards it. He justified Israel's military operations, citing the need for self-defense and warning that the ongoing war could only end if Hamas surrendered, pledging to continue fighting until total victory is achieved.
