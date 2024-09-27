Left Menu

ECI Reviews Security Preparations for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

A delegation from the Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, met senior police officers and other top state officials in Mumbai to review security preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, expected to be held in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:34 IST
A delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, convened with senior police officers on Friday to review security preparations for the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, according to officials.

The elections are anticipated to take place in November, prompting a thorough assessment of security measures.

The delegation engaged with key figures including Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, and Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, among others. Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla was also present during a meeting with Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and other top state officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

