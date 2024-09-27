Yunus Advocates for 'New Bangladesh' at UNGA
Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus addressed the UN General Assembly, calling for international engagement with a transformed Bangladesh committed to friendly relations, freedom, and justice. He emphasized the power of youth-led movements and outlined his government's resolve to fight corruption and promote good governance across all sectors.
Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Friday urged the international community to engage with the 'new Bangladesh anew', emphasizing the country's commitment to forging friendly relationships with all nations, grounded in mutual respect, dignity, pride, and shared interests.
Delivering his maiden address at the General Debate of the 79th UN General Assembly session, Yunus said the world witnessed an epochal transformation in Bangladesh this July and August, which he believes may inspire communities globally to stand for freedom and justice. 'I call upon the international community to engage with the new Bangladesh anew that aims to realize freedom and democracy beyond letters for everyone,' Yunus stated in his over 35-minute address.
Yunus iterated that his government would adhere to all international, regional, and bilateral agreements and remain a strong proponent of multilateralism with the UN at its core. He also highlighted that Bangladesh is open to nurturing friendly relations with all countries based on mutual respect, dignity, and shared interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harassment of Hong Kong Journalists Sparks Concerns Over Press Freedom
Name Port Blair had colonial legacy, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises victory through freedom struggle, and Andaman and Nicobar's role: Amit Shah.
Port Blair Renamed 'Sri Vijaya Puram': A Tribute to Freedom Struggle
Wave of Harassment Against Hong Kong Journalists Raises Concerns for Press Freedom
EU Envoy Highlights Pakistan's Religious Freedom Issues Amid Mixed Diplomatic Engagement