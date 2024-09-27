Yunus Advocates for 'New Bangladesh' at UNGA

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Friday urged the international community to engage with the 'new Bangladesh anew', emphasizing the country's commitment to forging friendly relationships with all nations, grounded in mutual respect, dignity, pride, and shared interests.

Delivering his maiden address at the General Debate of the 79th UN General Assembly session, Yunus said the world witnessed an epochal transformation in Bangladesh this July and August, which he believes may inspire communities globally to stand for freedom and justice. 'I call upon the international community to engage with the new Bangladesh anew that aims to realize freedom and democracy beyond letters for everyone,' Yunus stated in his over 35-minute address.

Yunus iterated that his government would adhere to all international, regional, and bilateral agreements and remain a strong proponent of multilateralism with the UN at its core. He also highlighted that Bangladesh is open to nurturing friendly relations with all countries based on mutual respect, dignity, and shared interests.

