U.S. Weighs Additional Sanctions on Venezuela Over Dubious Election

The U.S. government is considering imposing new sanctions on individuals in Venezuela and potentially revoking oil company licenses due to a disputed election. Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols indicated that consultations are ongoing with international allies. The election controversy arises from contradictory vote counts and alleged fraudulent practices.

The U.S. government is "studying very closely" the possibility of imposing additional sanctions on individuals in Venezuela as well as potentially revoking licenses for oil companies operating in the country, in response to what it dubs a fraudulent election, a senior official said on Friday.

During a webcast briefing, Brian Nichols, U.S. assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs, remarked, "The use of either individual sanctions or the revocation of licenses related to sectoral sanctions are something that we're studying very closely," in response to questions about new visa restrictions and oil license terminations.

Nichols also mentioned that the U.S. government is working "in consultation with our friends and allies who are also concerned around this issue." His comments followed nearly two months after Venezuela's disputed July 28 election, where officials proclaimed President Nicolas Maduro the winner with 52% of the vote. Opposition claims suggest a landslide win for their candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, based on independently obtained vote tallies.

