Omar Abdullah Rebuts BJP Chief Over Poll Figures in Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hit back at BJP national president J P Nadda's critique regarding low poll percentages in Srinagar, clarifying that certain Srinagar locations had fewer votes compared to parliamentary elections.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah reframed the debate, stating, "What does maths have to do with this? Several places have seen a reduction in votes since 2014. In Noorabad, voter turnout dropped from 80% in 2014 to 60% this time."

Responding to Nadda's remarks that Abdullah is "bad in mathematics," he retorted, "It does not need maths. It needs common sense. If JP Nadda does not have common sense, I can't help him." Abdullah further suggested that low turnout was a reaction to the Centre's portrayal of normalcy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)