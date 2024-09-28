Historic Turnout Signals New Era in Jammu and Kashmir

BJP president J P Nadda has lauded the peaceful conduct of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, noting that the people of the Union Territory have chosen ballots over bullets, signaling a clear focus on peace and development.

Speaking at a press conference, Nadda pointed out that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have joined the national mainstream, rejecting terrorism and violence. He cited the significant decrease in the number of youths joining terror ranks post the abrogation of Article 370 as evidence of this shift.

Nadda criticized the National Conference, People's Democratic Party, and Congress for allegedly supporting anti-India elements and trying to revive violence in the region. He emphasized the high voter turnout and international observation as further proof of a peaceful and progressive election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)