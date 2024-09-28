Escalation in the Middle East: Iran Accuses Israel of Crossing Red Lines
A senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader has accused Israel of crossing red lines after it attacked Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut. Israel's purported target was Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who is reportedly alive. Iran's President condemned the assault as a war crime, exposing Israel's state terrorism.
A senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader has accused Israel of crossing Tehran's red lines following an Israeli attack on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs.
The attack reportedly targeted Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a senior Israeli official confirmed. According to Ali Larijani, assassinating resistance leaders won't solve Israel's problem as others will simply replace them. Iranian state TV broadcast Larijani's comments.
Reports indicate that Nasrallah survived the attack. Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, condemned the strike, labeling it a 'clear and undeniable war crime' and denounced Israel's actions as state terrorism, Iranian media reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
