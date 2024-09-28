Left Menu

Justice Department Sues Alabama Over Voter Roll Purge

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Alabama, alleging that the state's attempt to remove non-citizens from voter rolls violates federal law. The lawsuit claims that the program was implemented too close to the Nov. 5 elections, potentially affecting eligible voters. Alabama's Secretary of State defends the program.

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Alabama, alleging the state's new program to remove non-citizens from voter rolls violates federal law. According to the Justice Department, the program's implementation, announced less than three months before the Nov. 5 elections, risks wrongful removal of eligible voters.

The Justice Department's statement highlighted the Quiet Period Provision, which mandates that states complete such voter purges at least 90 days before federal elections. The provision aims to prevent last-minute errors that could disenfranchise eligible voters.

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen defended the program, stating it is his Constitutional duty to ensure only American citizens vote in the elections. These elections, including the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, are anticipated to be closely contested.

