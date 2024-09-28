Left Menu

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India has criticized Pakistan at the UN General Assembly, asserting that Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism will have consequences. Using its Right of Reply, India dismissed Pakistan's allegations about Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting Pakistan's history of supporting terrorism. The rebuttal emphasized the hypocrisy of Pakistan's claims and called for the international community to recognize the reality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 28-09-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 09:28 IST
In a powerful rebuttal, India has fiercely criticized Pakistan at the UN General Assembly, asserting that Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism will inevitably invite consequences.

India exercised its Right of Reply in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's address, which raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. India dismissed Sharif's allegations, emphasizing Pakistan's history of supporting terrorism and underscoring the nation's hypocrisy.

First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Bhavika Mangalanandan, pointed out Pakistan's long-standing use of terrorism against its neighbors and highlighted several terror attacks linked to Pakistan-based groups. Mangalanandan stressed that the international community should recognize the true nature of Pakistan's policies.

