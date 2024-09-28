BJP Allegations Mount on Siddaramaiah, Accusing Gandhi Family in MUDA Scam

In a heated row over the alleged MUDA scam, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Saturday leveled serious accusations against both the "Gandhi family" and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Bhandari claimed that the duo has been deeply involved in corruption, suggesting that an honest administration would have already ousted Siddaramaiah. According to Bhandari, the Congress Party operates what he describes as 'Operation Corruption,' aimed at looting public funds.

"The Karnataka High Court did not comment on HD Kumaraswamy but specifically pointed fingers at Siddaramaiah, accusing him of taking Rs 55 crore," Bhandari remarked. "Siddaramaiah approached the High Court for relief against a Special Court order. Though he accepted the High Court's ruling favoring him on one occasion, he dismissed allegations of corruption as 'Operation Lotus' when it targeted him," Bhandari added, reiterating that Congress's only operation is to loot public money and channel funds to the Gandhi family.

Bhandari further criticized Siddaramaiah, labeling him as 'nervous' after retracting general consent for CBI probes. "The people of Karnataka see Siddaramaiah as a corrupt CM," Bhandari asserted, accusing him of directing Rs 55 crore in public funds to his wife and son. He demanded an inquiry into whether these funds were also channeled to the Gandhi family. Bhandari emphasized that the Gandhi family must be questioned about why Siddaramaiah remains in office despite the High Court taking cognizance of the case.

Concurrent with Bhandari's allegations, a petition has been filed in the Karnataka High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the MUDA scam. The petition argues that the Lokayukta, operating under the state government, may not execute an impartial probe. The Special Court in Bengaluru has also ordered Karnataka Lokayukta to investigate allegations that Siddaramaiah illegally allotted 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to his wife Parvathi through the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

