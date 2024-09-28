ECI Demands Swift Action on Poll-Related FIRs in Maharashtra

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has requested an update on FIRs pertaining to electoral offences during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from district Superintendents of Police in Maharashtra. This request came during a review meeting on the state's poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections, sources told ANI. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has instructed SPs to evaluate cases involving personnel, EVMs, and social media. He emphasized the need for swift responses and actions against fake news on social media platforms.

State Police Nodal Officers were told to expedite all Lok Sabha 2024 cases promptly. During the meeting, CEC Rajiv Kumar directed District Election Officers and SPs to ensure adequate facilities and efficient management of voter queues at polling stations. He advised DEOs to personally inspect polling stations, set up benches, provide drinking water, and manage parking in congested areas. He also emphasized the importance of proper signage and directions at multiple polling stations located at a single site, sources said.

The ECI team, headed by Rajiv Kumar, is on a two-day visit to Mumbai to assess Maharashtra's election readiness. During Friday's review with top state officials, the CEC questioned why over 100 police inspectors continue to hold key posts in Mumbai. Despite a directive issued on July 31, 2024, to reassign officials who have served in their home district or current posting for over three years, the administration has not yet complied. Kumar demanded an explanation from the Chief Secretary for the delay and rebuked the Excise Commissioner to clamp down on illicit liquor ahead of the elections. The Maharashtra legislative assembly elections will occur in 288 constituencies, with dates yet to be announced. The elections will feature the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition against the Maha Yuti Alliance.

