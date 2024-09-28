Left Menu

Katsunobu Kato Likely to Be Appointed as Japan's Finance Minister

Katsunobu Kato, the former chief cabinet secretary of Japan, is expected to be named finance minister by Shigeru Ishiba when he forms his new cabinet. Ishiba, who recently won the leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is set to become Japan's prime minister on October 1.

Katsunobu Kato Image Credit: Twitter (@KatsunobuKato1)
  • Country:
  • Japan

Katsunobu Kato, Japan's former chief cabinet secretary, is poised to become the nation's next finance minister, according to Kyodo News. The appointment will be made by incoming prime minister Shigeru Ishiba as he assembles his new cabinet.

Ishiba secured victory in the leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last Friday. His appointment as Japan's next premier is scheduled for October 1.

Upon his swearing-in, Ishiba is anticipated to reveal the full lineup of his cabinet, with Kato's appointment as a key position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

