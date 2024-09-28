Katsunobu Kato Likely to Be Appointed as Japan's Finance Minister

Katsunobu Kato, Japan's former chief cabinet secretary, is poised to become the nation's next finance minister, according to Kyodo News. The appointment will be made by incoming prime minister Shigeru Ishiba as he assembles his new cabinet.

Ishiba secured victory in the leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last Friday. His appointment as Japan's next premier is scheduled for October 1.

Upon his swearing-in, Ishiba is anticipated to reveal the full lineup of his cabinet, with Kato's appointment as a key position.

