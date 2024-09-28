BJP Promises Statehood Restoration: Modi's Pledge to Jammu and Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory is temporary. Modi laid blame on opposition parties for past injustices and emphasized BJP's commitment to restoring statehood, economic development, and women's empowerment in the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated that transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory is a temporary measure and promised the BJP-led government will restore statehood to the region.
During an election rally at M A M Stadium in Jammu, Modi directed sharp criticisms at the Congress, National Conference (NC), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing them of decades-long discrimination and depriving residents of their fundamental rights. He emphasized that the BJP had taken significant steps to end the historic discrimination by providing equal opportunities.
Modi highlighted investments in education, health facilities, and infrastructure, illustrating the BJP's commitment to Jammu's development. He assured the public of further progress and more employment opportunities for local youth. Modi also promised empowerment initiatives for women, including training and support for self-help groups.
