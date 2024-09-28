Modi Criticizes Congress Ahead of Haryana Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party ahead of the Haryana state elections, accusing it of internal discord and instability. He characterized the Congress as a deceitful and dishonest entity that fails to deliver on its promises.

In his address, Modi reminisced about his work in Haryana and praised the state's citizens for their support of the BJP. He emphasized the slogan 'Mahra Haryana-Non-stop Haryana' to highlight ongoing development efforts. Modi claimed that voters had decided to give the BJP a third term for continuity in progress.

Modi also pointed out the Congress' alleged neglect of Dalit communities and criticized their governance in other states like Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. He argued that the internal jostling for power among Congress leaders further showcases their inability to bring stability to Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)