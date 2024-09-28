Samajwadi Party Leader Alleges Threats from Pakistani Number
Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai on Saturday claimed to have received threats from a Pakistani number, criticizing the state government for neglecting his security. Rai alleged past threats and highlighted the removal of his Y-category security post-BJP's election victory. He urged the authorities to investigate and take appropriate action.
Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai has alleged that he received threat calls from a Pakistani number, criticizing the state government for not taking his security seriously.
During a press conference at the Lucknow party office on Saturday, Rai stated that he received a threat call from a Pakistani number on September 20. 'Before 2017, I had Y-category security which was removed as soon as the BJP government assumed power in the state,' said Rai, the Lok Sabha MP from Ghosi.
'Given the nature of the threats, if something untoward happens, the police and state government will be held responsible,' he added, noting that his previous alerts to the police went unheeded. Rai, flanked by other party leaders including RK Chaudhary and Arman Khan, called for an investigation and necessary action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
