Anti-Israel Protests Erupt in Multiple Areas Over Hezbollah Leader's Killing
Protests occurred across several areas following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon. Demonstrators, including children, carried black flags and chanted slogans against Israel and the US. Traffic jams ensued, and local politicians suspended campaign activities in response to the unrest.
- Country:
- India
Anti-Israel protests erupted in various parts of the city on Saturday after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon. A large number of demonstrators, including children carrying black flags, took to the streets in areas like Hassanabad, Rainawari, Saidakadal, Meer Behri, and Ashaibagh.
The protests, which remained peaceful, saw police forces deployed to ensure no violence occurred. Long traffic jams were noted in several parts, particularly along the Khanyar-Hazratbal axis where most demonstrations took place.
In solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti suspended their election campaigns. Hezbollah confirmed the death of Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike and vowed to continue its resistance efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Protests
- Hezbollah
- Hassan Nasrallah
- Anti-Israel
- Slogans
- Peaceful
- Traffic
- Jams
- Election
- Campaigns
ALSO READ
ED Arrests Harsh Yadav for Illegally Possessing Sealed Property Linked to Drug Trafficking
Climate Activists Halt Traffic in The Hague Over Fossil Fuel Subsidies
Nitin Gadkari Unveils Massive 14-Lane Road Project to Ease Mumbai-Pune Traffic
Goods Train Derails Near Bhopal, Disrupts Traffic
Italy and Britain Unite to Combat Human Trafficking Amid Migrant Crisis