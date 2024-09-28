Left Menu

Anti-Israel Protests Erupt in Multiple Areas Over Hezbollah Leader's Killing

Protests occurred across several areas following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon. Demonstrators, including children, carried black flags and chanted slogans against Israel and the US. Traffic jams ensued, and local politicians suspended campaign activities in response to the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anti-Israel protests erupted in various parts of the city on Saturday after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon. A large number of demonstrators, including children carrying black flags, took to the streets in areas like Hassanabad, Rainawari, Saidakadal, Meer Behri, and Ashaibagh.

The protests, which remained peaceful, saw police forces deployed to ensure no violence occurred. Long traffic jams were noted in several parts, particularly along the Khanyar-Hazratbal axis where most demonstrations took place.

In solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti suspended their election campaigns. Hezbollah confirmed the death of Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike and vowed to continue its resistance efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

