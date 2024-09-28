Anti-Israel Protests Erupt in Multiple Areas Over Hezbollah Leader's Killing

Anti-Israel protests erupted in various parts of the city on Saturday after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon. A large number of demonstrators, including children carrying black flags, took to the streets in areas like Hassanabad, Rainawari, Saidakadal, Meer Behri, and Ashaibagh.

The protests, which remained peaceful, saw police forces deployed to ensure no violence occurred. Long traffic jams were noted in several parts, particularly along the Khanyar-Hazratbal axis where most demonstrations took place.

In solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti suspended their election campaigns. Hezbollah confirmed the death of Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike and vowed to continue its resistance efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)