General Abbas Nilforushan, a prominent figure in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, according to reports from Iranian media on Saturday. The strike also resulted in the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

This latest incident escalates tensions in the Israel-Hamas conflict, which now teeters on the edge of becoming a broader regional issue. Nilforushan's death adds to the mounting pressure on Iran to respond, though Tehran has indicated a willingness to engage in negotiations with the West over sanctions impacting its economy.

Nilforushan, 58, held the position of deputy commander for operations within the Guard, overseeing ground forces. His activities in Lebanon at the time of the strike are unclear. The Guard's Quds Force, known for its support of Hezbollah, has played a significant role in arming and training regional militias as a counterbalance to Israeli and U.S. influence.

