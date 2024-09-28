Biden Hails Israeli Strike on Hezbollah's Nasrallah as ‘Measure of Justice’
President Joe Biden praised the Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah, labeling it a 'measure of justice' for his long history of orchestrating terror. Biden highlighted that the strike was a retaliatory act linked to the wider conflict initiated by Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden on Saturday praised the Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah, describing it as a 'measure of justice' for his four-decade tenure in terrorism.
Lebanon's Hezbollah confirmed earlier in the day that Nasrallah, a founding member of the group, was killed in a recent Israeli airstrike in Beirut.
Biden pointed out that the strike on Nasrallah occurred within the larger conflict framework triggered by Hamas' massacre of Israelis on October 7, 2023.
'Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to ally with Hamas and declare a 'northern front' against Israel,' Biden said in his statement.
Furthermore, Biden mentioned that Hezbollah's activities under Nasrallah's leadership resulted in the deaths of thousands of Americans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Terrorism breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi at election rally in Doda.
Modi Promises New Leadership Amid Final Push Against Terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir
Conflict of Interest Allegations Intensify Against SEBI Chairperson
PM Modi's Vision for a New Jammu and Kashmir: Ending Terrorism and Dynastic Politics
New Syrian Cabinet Formation Amidst Ongoing Conflict