Biden Hails Israeli Strike on Hezbollah's Nasrallah as ‘Measure of Justice’

President Joe Biden on Saturday praised the Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah, describing it as a 'measure of justice' for his four-decade tenure in terrorism.

Lebanon's Hezbollah confirmed earlier in the day that Nasrallah, a founding member of the group, was killed in a recent Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

Biden pointed out that the strike on Nasrallah occurred within the larger conflict framework triggered by Hamas' massacre of Israelis on October 7, 2023.

'Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to ally with Hamas and declare a 'northern front' against Israel,' Biden said in his statement.

Furthermore, Biden mentioned that Hezbollah's activities under Nasrallah's leadership resulted in the deaths of thousands of Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)