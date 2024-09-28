Left Menu

Biden Hails Israeli Strike on Hezbollah's Nasrallah as ‘Measure of Justice’

President Joe Biden praised the Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah, labeling it a 'measure of justice' for his long history of orchestrating terror. Biden highlighted that the strike was a retaliatory act linked to the wider conflict initiated by Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:23 IST
Biden Hails Israeli Strike on Hezbollah's Nasrallah as ‘Measure of Justice’
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden on Saturday praised the Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah, describing it as a 'measure of justice' for his four-decade tenure in terrorism.

Lebanon's Hezbollah confirmed earlier in the day that Nasrallah, a founding member of the group, was killed in a recent Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

Biden pointed out that the strike on Nasrallah occurred within the larger conflict framework triggered by Hamas' massacre of Israelis on October 7, 2023.

'Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to ally with Hamas and declare a 'northern front' against Israel,' Biden said in his statement.

Furthermore, Biden mentioned that Hezbollah's activities under Nasrallah's leadership resulted in the deaths of thousands of Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024