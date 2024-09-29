Left Menu

Shigeru Ishiba to Appoint Takeshi Iwaya as Foreign Minister

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's incoming prime minister, is set to appoint former Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya as foreign minister, according to the Asahi newspaper. Ishiba plans to form his government on Tuesday after winning the leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday.

Updated: 29-09-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 09:29 IST
Japan's incoming prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, is expected to appoint former Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya as the new foreign minister, reported the Asahi newspaper on Sunday. The report did not specify its sources.

Ishiba announced plans to establish his government on Tuesday, following his victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race on Friday.

The appointment of Iwaya is seen as a strategic move in shaping Japan's foreign policy moving forward.

