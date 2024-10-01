High Voter Turnout Recorded in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections

A voter turnout of 68.72 per cent was recorded in the third and final phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). With all three phases concluded, the overall poll percentage stands at 63.45 per cent, surpassing the recently held Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory, the J&K CEO office announced.

These figures are still tentative and may rise slightly with reports from remote polling stations and additional postal ballots. The EC data notes that more than 39.18 lakh voters were eligible in the final phase.

The first phase of voting, covering 24 constituencies on September 18, saw a 61.38 percent turnout. The second phase, covering 26 segments on September 25, recorded 57.31 percent. The overall turnout is higher than the 57.89 percent seen in the recent Lok Sabha elections but falls short of 65.84 percent recorded in the 2014 assembly elections. The votes will be counted on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)