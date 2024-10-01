Left Menu

High Voter Turnout Recorded in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections

Jammu & Kashmir's assembly elections have seen a voter turnout of 68.72% in the final phase, resulting in an overall poll percentage of 63.45% across three phases. This turnout surpasses the recent Lok Sabha elections' 57.89% but falls slightly short of the 65.84% recorded in the 2014 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2024 23:40 IST
High Voter Turnout Recorded in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A voter turnout of 68.72 per cent was recorded in the third and final phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). With all three phases concluded, the overall poll percentage stands at 63.45 per cent, surpassing the recently held Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory, the J&K CEO office announced.

These figures are still tentative and may rise slightly with reports from remote polling stations and additional postal ballots. The EC data notes that more than 39.18 lakh voters were eligible in the final phase.

The first phase of voting, covering 24 constituencies on September 18, saw a 61.38 percent turnout. The second phase, covering 26 segments on September 25, recorded 57.31 percent. The overall turnout is higher than the 57.89 percent seen in the recent Lok Sabha elections but falls short of 65.84 percent recorded in the 2014 assembly elections. The votes will be counted on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024