Iran Escalates Middle East Conflict with Missile Attack on Israel

Iran launched a significant missile attack on Israel, escalating a longstanding conflict involving Iran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas. The attack increases the likelihood of Israeli retaliation and pushes the Middle East closer to a potential regionwide war, raising global concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:32 IST
Iran Escalates Middle East Conflict with Missile Attack on Israel
  • Israel

On Tuesday, Iran launched dozens of missiles into Israel, markedly escalating the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas. The missiles lit up Israel's night sky, prompting air raid sirens and sending millions into bomb shelters. The attack signals a heightened risk of Israeli retaliation, intensifying fears of a broader regional war.

Prior to this assault, Israel had targeted Hezbollah's leadership in Lebanon and initiated limited ground operations against the militant group. Hezbollah retaliated with continuous rocket fire into Israel, promising to hold its ground until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza.

Despite intercepting many of the missiles, Israel reported minor injuries and vowed consequences for Iran's actions. The conflict, rarely direct between Israel and Iran before, shows signs of severe escalation, with the U.S. also monitoring the situation closely. European nations have started evacuating diplomats from Lebanon as hostilities continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

