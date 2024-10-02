Left Menu

Iran Launches 200 Missiles at Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Iran fired nearly 200 missiles at Israel, causing damage but no injuries. The attack followed Israel's recent offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel vows to retaliate, deepening the regional conflict. Israeli ground troops reportedly crossed into Lebanon for a limited operation, escalating tensions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-10-2024 01:56 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 01:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Iran launched almost 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening, causing scattered damage and fires from falling shrapnel. Israeli authorities confirmed there were no injuries as most missiles were intercepted, though some managed to land.

Israeli officials warned Iran would face repercussions for the strike.

The missile attack came after Israel announced ground troops crossed into Lebanon overnight for a limited operation to eliminate Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure. Hezbollah claimed they saw no sign of Israeli forces but remained ready to confront them.

Israel's incursion is reportedly focused on a narrow border strip but has issued wider evacuation warnings in Lebanon, suggesting a potential large-scale invasion. Recent Israeli airstrikes killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and displaced many Lebanese, heightening tensions.

An Israeli security official said most of the missiles were intercepted in cooperation with the US, though some scored direct hits. Iran launched the missiles in retaliation for the deaths of Nasrallah and two other leaders in Israeli airstrikes. Iran hinted this could be just the beginning.

Israel vowed to respond, escalating towards broader conflict. It was confirmed Israeli troops covertly operated in Lebanon for the past year and recently expanded their activities, targeting Hezbollah militants near the border.

Despite no ground clashes, cross-border artillery and rocket fire persist. Hezbollah's rare rocket attack injured one man in Israel. The Israeli military has not detailed the operation's duration or extent but amassed significant forces along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

