Kamala Harris Condemns Iran's Actions, Reaffirms U.S. Commitment to Israel's Security
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris described Iran as a 'dangerous' and 'destabilizing' force in the Middle East, pledging continued support for Israel's security. Her comments came after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel, which faced a robust response from both Israel and the U.S.
Harris's remarks come on the heels of Iran launching ballistic missiles at Israel, an action that prompted vows of a strong response from both Israel and the United States, though no injuries were reported. Iran's attack is considered by Washington to have been ineffective.
In addition to backing President Biden's directive for the U.S. military to neutralize Iranian missiles, Harris emphasized her commitment to Israel's defense capabilities and the necessity of collaboration with allies to counter Iran's 'aggressive behavior.'
