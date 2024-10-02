JD Vance: Trump's Right-Hand Man and Controversial Advocate

U.S. Senator JD Vance, the running mate of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, has taken a firm stand on issues like trade barriers, isolationism, and social conservatism. These issues resonate strongly with Trump's predominantly white, working-class base but could alienate moderate voters and big donors, who find his approach toward corporate America too combative.

As the vice-presidential candidate, Vance would have limited formal control over policy decisions. However, he could position himself as Trump's successor in the 2028 presidential race if Trump defeats the Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Vance has vocalized his opposition to abortion rights, although he has recently moderated his stance. He supports state legislation over federal restrictions concerning abortion.

Regarding foreign policy, Vance staunchly opposes aid to Ukraine, suggesting a peace plan that freezes the current battle lines—a stance Trump has hinted at but not elaborated on. He also backs trade barriers, especially with China, aligning himself with Trump's vision of a 10% global tariff. Vance's perspectives on corporate power and regulation exhibit occasional support for Biden's trust-busting efforts, a departure from traditional Republican views. He also advocates for breaking up large tech firms like Google. Consistently supporting Israel and taking a hardline stance on immigration, Vance's policy platforms may help shape the Republican agenda moving forward.

