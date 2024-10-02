Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Stresses Support for 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that financial assistance under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme could increase to Rs 3,000 if women in the state rally behind his government.

Speaking at a congregation of seers at the Kanheri Math in Kolhapur, Shinde critiqued the opposition for their jealousy over his administration's welfare measures. He expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance, composed of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, will retain power in the upcoming state elections based on their development record and welfare schemes.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' a flagship welfare scheme under the Mahayuti government, provides Rs 1,500 monthly to married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-65 with a family income cap of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum. Shinde defended the scheme against opposition criticism, suggesting that further increasing the stipend to Rs 3,000 is possible with sufficient support.

