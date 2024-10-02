Kejriwal's New Residence in New Delhi Finalized

A new residence in New Delhi has been finalized for AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. He will move in with his family, vacating the official Delhi chief minister's residence at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, according to the AAP on Wednesday.

Party sources revealed that Kejriwal is expected to move into one of the two official bungalows allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MPs on Feroz Shah Road near Mandi House. These bungalows are mere meters away from the AAP headquarters at Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

After resigning as Delhi chief minister earlier this month, Kejriwal announced that he would leave the Flagstaff Road residence during the Navratri period starting Thursday. "Kejriwal will vacate the official residence in the next 1-2 days, as a new house has been finalized," the party stated without revealing the exact location. The AAP has also urged the Central government to provide Kejriwal with an official residence as the chief of a national party.

(With inputs from agencies.)