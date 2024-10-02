MVA's United Front Set to Challenge Mahayuti in Maharashtra State Elections

Maharashtra's AICC in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala, on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will overcome the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming state assembly elections, which he alleged are being postponed.

The seat-sharing negotiations with MVA partners are advancing without issues, signifying a united opposition front for the state polls, stated the Congress leader. Chennithala emphasized there were no conflicts among MVA members, which include Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

Scheduled next month, the 288-member Maharashtra assembly elections loom, with the MVA determined to challenge the current Mahayuti coalition, comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP. Chennithala remarked on the state cabinet's rush in decision-making, hinting at implementation concerns. State Congress chief Nana Patole noted the need for detailed discussions, causing delays in finalizing the seat-sharing arrangement, yet reiterated MVA's commitment to defeating the "corrupt" Mahayuti administration.

