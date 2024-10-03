Left Menu

Trump's Campaign Raises $160 Million in September

Donald Trump's presidential campaign raised over $160 million in September, boosting their total cash on hand to $283 million. This signifies a 23% increase from the $130 million raised in August.

Updated: 03-10-2024 02:10 IST

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign has reported raising over $160 million in September, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The fundraising effort brought the campaign's total cash on hand to $283 million by the end of the month. This represents a significant increase from the $130 million raised in August.

The figures highlight growing financial support for the former president's bid for re-election in the upcoming election cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

