Trump's Campaign Raises $160 Million in September
Donald Trump's presidential campaign raised over $160 million in September, boosting their total cash on hand to $283 million. This signifies a 23% increase from the $130 million raised in August.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign has reported raising over $160 million in September, according to a statement released on Wednesday.
The fundraising effort brought the campaign's total cash on hand to $283 million by the end of the month. This represents a significant increase from the $130 million raised in August.
The figures highlight growing financial support for the former president's bid for re-election in the upcoming election cycle.
