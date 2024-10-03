BJP Criticizes Congress and BRS Over Financial Mismanagement and Controversial Policies

The BJP's criticism of Congress governments in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh has intensified, with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleging severe financial crises and unfulfilled electoral promises.

Addressing reporters, Reddy accused the Telangana government of extorting money from businesses under the guise of 'RR Tax' and vowed BJP support for citizens impacted by the Musi River initiative.

Reddy warned that similar financial woes could hit Telangana and criticized the handling of demolition projects, advocating for equitable enforcement irrespective of economic status.

