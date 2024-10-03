BJP Criticizes Congress and BRS Over Financial Mismanagement and Controversial Policies
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticizes the Congress-led governments in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh for financial mismanagement and alleged corruption. He claims the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is extorting businesses. Reddy vows BJP support for people affected by the Musi River beautification project.
Updated: 03-10-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:53 IST
The BJP's criticism of Congress governments in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh has intensified, with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleging severe financial crises and unfulfilled electoral promises.
Addressing reporters, Reddy accused the Telangana government of extorting money from businesses under the guise of 'RR Tax' and vowed BJP support for citizens impacted by the Musi River initiative.
Reddy warned that similar financial woes could hit Telangana and criticized the handling of demolition projects, advocating for equitable enforcement irrespective of economic status.
