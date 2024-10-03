Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress and BRS Over Financial Mismanagement and Controversial Policies

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticizes the Congress-led governments in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh for financial mismanagement and alleged corruption. He claims the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is extorting businesses. Reddy vows BJP support for people affected by the Musi River beautification project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:53 IST
BJP Criticizes Congress and BRS Over Financial Mismanagement and Controversial Policies
Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's criticism of Congress governments in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh has intensified, with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleging severe financial crises and unfulfilled electoral promises.

Addressing reporters, Reddy accused the Telangana government of extorting money from businesses under the guise of 'RR Tax' and vowed BJP support for citizens impacted by the Musi River initiative.

Reddy warned that similar financial woes could hit Telangana and criticized the handling of demolition projects, advocating for equitable enforcement irrespective of economic status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024