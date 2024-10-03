Political Scandal: Alleged Links Between Congress and Drug Kingpin Unveiled

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued serious allegations against the Congress on Thursday, accusing the party of connections with Tushar Goyal, a kingpin in a colossal drug seizure worth Rs 5,600 crore. Goyal, now under arrest, has been identified as the chairman of the RTI cell of the Delhi Youth Congress.

Political tensions escalated as BJP spokesperson and Member of Parliament, Sudhanshu Trivedi, criticized the Congress, stating that their alleged association with drug dealers is undermining the country. Trivedi demanded a thorough explanation from the nation's primary opposition party to clarify its entanglement with Goyal.

Trivedi also questioned whether drug money financed Congress's campaign and inquired about the nature of the party's alleged business relationship with Goyal. He highlighted Goyal's connections with senior Congress figures, including K C Venugopal and Deepender Singh Hooda, urging the Hooda family to provide clarity on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)