Delhi Bus Marshals Protest: A Political Tug-of-War
Former bus marshals protested near the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's residence over job reinstatement issues. The protest, joined by Delhi cabinet ministers and AAP MLAs, faced police detentions. AAP criticized the BJP and LG for delaying resolution, urging an end to 'cheap politics' and immediate reinstatement.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, former bus marshals protested near the residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, demanding the reinstatement of their jobs. Joining the protest were Delhi Cabinet Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahalawat, as well as other AAP legislators. Delhi Police detained several protestors, including Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders, citing the absence of a protest permit.
Bharadwaj criticized the handling of their reinstatement issue, using a football metaphor to describe the political back-and-forth. AAP accused the BJP of reversing their stance on reinstating the marshals. The dispute spilled over into a recent two-day Delhi Assembly session, where both AAP and the opposition agreed on a resolution to reinstate the bus marshals.
Despite a resolution for all Delhi MLAs to meet with the LG for the reinstatement talk, the meeting did not occur. AAP blamed the LG's office for ignoring their plea, while BJP's Vijender Gupta claimed AAP misled the public, noting the absence of AAP leaders at the meeting. Previously approved by LG Saxena, the termination of civil defence volunteers serving as bus marshals has become a sticking point.
(With inputs from agencies.)
