Hema Malini Praises BJP Leadership Ahead of Haryana Polls

Hema Malini, a notable actor-politician and the BJP's Mathura MP, expressed optimism about her party's performance in the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections. She highlighted the people's satisfaction with the developmental strides made over the past decade.

Malini lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, noting an increase in the nation's global stature. She described her role as Mathura's MP as fulfilling, attributing it to Modi's consistent support and guidance.

Speaking on the Haryana elections, she credited the BJP for the state's development, leading to public contentment. She also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi for aiding efforts to promote Mathura's heritage, which had previously been overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)