Kejriwal Relocates: AAP Chief Moves to Ashok Mittal's Bungalow Post-Resignation

Following his resignation as Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal is set to move into a bungalow offered by AAP MP Ashok Mittal. He's vacating the official CM residence as he searches for a suitable new home. AAP confirmed the relocation and praised Mittal's generosity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:24 IST
Mini trucks enter the residence of former Delhi CM's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of his resignation as Delhi Chief Minister, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has begun the process of vacating the official CM residence. The move was initiated on Friday, with Kejriwal planning to relocate to a bungalow owned by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal at 5 Ferozshah Road.

AAP confirmed the relocation, explaining that Ashok Mittal had extended an offer for Kejriwal to stay at his official residence. Party sources detailed scenes of mini trucks entering the former CM's residence, underscoring the ongoing transition.

Mittal expressed his pleasure over hosting Kejriwal, emphasizing the opportunity to learn from the AAP National Convenor during this period. The party workers have rallied around Kejriwal, offering additional accommodation options as he searches for a new home that is free of disputes, highlighting the community's solidarity.

Kejriwal tendered his resignation to Delhi's LG, VK Saxena, on September 17, amid an excise policy case. He declared his intent to return as Chief Minister only if he receives a fresh mandate from the electorate and a 'certificate of honesty'. Atishi succeeded Kejriwal, taking office on September 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

