Left Menu

India Criticizes Pakistan's Welcome of Fugitive Preacher Zakir Naik

India condemned Pakistan for warmly welcoming Zakir Naik, a controversial Islamic preacher wanted in India for money laundering and hate speech. Naik, residing in Malaysia, began a visit to Pakistan. India's extradition request to Malaysia is pending, while concerns about Naik's passport status remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:11 IST
India Criticizes Pakistan's Welcome of Fugitive Preacher Zakir Naik
Zakir Naik
  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed strong disapproval of Pakistan's reception of Zakir Naik, a controversial Islamic preacher and Indian fugitive. Naik, known for his inflammatory speeches, is currently residing in Malaysia, but recently embarked on a visit to Pakistan.

During a media briefing, India's External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal labeled Pakistan's actions as 'condemnable' yet 'not surprising.' Jaiswal highlighted India's ongoing efforts to extradite Naik from Malaysia, where he holds permanent residency.

The Indian government has raised the issue with Malaysian officials, notably during Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's visit to New Delhi in August. Questions also remain regarding the passport Naik used for his travel to Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024