India Criticizes Pakistan's Welcome of Fugitive Preacher Zakir Naik
India condemned Pakistan for warmly welcoming Zakir Naik, a controversial Islamic preacher wanted in India for money laundering and hate speech. Naik, residing in Malaysia, began a visit to Pakistan. India's extradition request to Malaysia is pending, while concerns about Naik's passport status remain.
India has expressed strong disapproval of Pakistan's reception of Zakir Naik, a controversial Islamic preacher and Indian fugitive. Naik, known for his inflammatory speeches, is currently residing in Malaysia, but recently embarked on a visit to Pakistan.
During a media briefing, India's External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal labeled Pakistan's actions as 'condemnable' yet 'not surprising.' Jaiswal highlighted India's ongoing efforts to extradite Naik from Malaysia, where he holds permanent residency.
The Indian government has raised the issue with Malaysian officials, notably during Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's visit to New Delhi in August. Questions also remain regarding the passport Naik used for his travel to Pakistan.
